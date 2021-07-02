Letter to the Editor, July 3, 2021: Role of parent, teacher should not be confused

Role of parent, teacher

should not be confused

The education for grades K-12 needs to get back to the basics and take control of the classroom and students. Society today has an anything-goes attitude — be tolerant of others' bad manners or don't think bad about anyone. That's not the real world. There are bad, lousy people out there no matter what you believe.

Education is critical to any society or culture that wants to succeed. There are rules and regulations by which teachers and students must adhere and to be accountable. Individuality for a child is great, but he or she must operate in a classroom with rules and limits. Parents can't expect the teacher to provide self-control, manners and accountability for their child's actions. Parents are responsible to provide a child who listens and behaves in the classroom. The teacher is responsible for teaching the lessons. The government needs to back off and let the basic subjects be taught that will graduate a well-rounded student who understands how government and society operate. Anything the government is involved in usually costs more and has less benefits or results.