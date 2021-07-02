Letter to the Editor, July 3, 2021: Wildlife team dedicated to offer Falcon Cam life

Wildlife team dedicated

to offer Falcon Cam life

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Each year we are treated to a very special marvel of nature. Peregrine falcons select a mate, lay and hatch eggs, nourish their chicks and nudge them into space for their first flight.

All of this is brought to us for 24 hours a day on the Richmond Falcon Cam by a dedicated group from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (VDWR).

Their work is not for the faint of heart — such as tiptoeing on narrow ledges 18 stories high. After leaving the nest, confused chicks need rescuing from busy roadways.

These are dedicated folks, to be sure. Videos give histories of each breeding pair, the banding process and follow-up reports on the well-being of each year's family.

Many public employees, including those who are at the Virginia Employment Commission, the Department of Motor Vehicles and the VDWR, have been under siege during the pandemic — so put your hands together for this special group.

For all ages: Go to dwr.virginia.gov to the Richmond Falcon Cam to check out videos of the past falcons and get ready for a new group next spring.