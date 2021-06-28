Letter to the Editor, July 30, 2021: DEQ head's record shows many failures

DEQ head's record

shows many failures

As director of the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), David Paylor's track record of not protecting the quality of Virginia’s environment keeps growing. Paylor has failed to enforce the Clean Water Act to protect Virginia’s waters from the Atlantic Coast and Mountain Valley pipelines and to protect an environmental justice community in Buckingham County from a dirty and dangerous compressor station. Now comes the report of the failure of a natural gas plant (C4GT) planned for Charles City County. According to the DEQ, the plant broke the rules, so now it is revoking a permit for the C4GT fracked gas merchant plant.