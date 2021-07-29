Letter to the Editor, July 30, 2021: Funeral cortège courtesy not seen in Virginia

Funeral cortège courtesy
not seen in Virginia
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
There is a custom in my Midwestern home state that I have been surprised not to find in my wonderful adopted state of Virginia. When we are driving in the Midwest and see a funeral cortège approaching or immediately behind us, as a sign of respect for the bereaved, we turn on our lights and, at the earliest safe and lawful point, pull to the side of the road and allow it to pass. We do this on both city streets and county roads.
Because this courtesy was firmly ingrained in me, I still do it here in Virginia. It seems that I am the only driver doing so and the family of the deceased probably does not even notice.
Perhaps this also is a Virginia practice, albeit one I have not had an opportunity to observe. In case it is not, I write this to alert my fellow Virginians to this custom thinking that some might see the value in it and choose also to show their respect in this way. When a line of cars all turn on their lights and pull to the side of the road, it is noticed and appreciated by the bereaved. One infrequently comes in contact with a funeral cortège and it usually passes in a few minutes, so showing this courtesy does not take a great deal of time from those of us rushing through our lives.