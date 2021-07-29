Letter to the Editor, July 30, 2021: Henrico 'mask risk' should be lower

Henrico mask risk
should be lower
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Why has the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determined Henrico County to be in the substantial risk category for its new mask requirements? This category indicates a seven-day new case rate of 50 to 99.99 per 100,000 population or a seven-day positivity test rate of 8% to 9.99%. According to the Virginia Department of Health website, Henrico currently has a seven-day new case rate of 9.5 per 100,000 and a seven-day percent positivity test rate of 4.5%. By both metrics, Henrico County should be classified as low risk.
Donald Tomczak.
Glen Allen.