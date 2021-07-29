Letter to the Editor, July 30, 2021: Henrico 'mask risk' should be lower

Henrico mask risk

should be lower

Why has the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determined Henrico County to be in the substantial risk category for its new mask requirements? This category indicates a seven-day new case rate of 50 to 99.99 per 100,000 population or a seven-day positivity test rate of 8% to 9.99%. According to the Virginia Department of Health website, Henrico currently has a seven-day new case rate of 9.5 per 100,000 and a seven-day percent positivity test rate of 4.5%. By both metrics, Henrico County should be classified as low risk.