Letter to the Editor, July 30, 2021: Irreplaceable trees must be protected

Irreplaceable trees

must be protected

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I live in Richmond's East End, which the Shockoe Small Area Plan and Richmond's master plan both acknowledge suffers from "high" or "highest" vulnerability to urban heat, thanks to inadequate tree cover. Both plans call for investing in more trees. I agree — but what about protecting the trees we already have?

I have followed the coverage regarding displacement of Mosby Court and Creighton Court residents and I'm grateful for the Richmond Times-Dispatch's diligent attention to that issue. What about the beautiful mature oak trees in the Mosby and Creighton Courts public housing communities? Archival photos show that some of these trees were mature in 1962 when Mosby Court was built. Others were planted at that time and now are almost 60 years old. They are irreplaceable and the East End has very few trees of their caliber. Their prospective loss is both an environmental and an equity issue.

I’ve been looking for news coverage regarding Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority plans vis-à-vis these trees but have seen nothing.