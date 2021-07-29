Letter to the Editor, July 30, 2021: Northam pushes efforts to attract business, jobs

Northam pushes efforts

to attract business, jobs

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Michael Watson, in his recent op-ed in the RTD on Virginia’s selection as CNBC’s Top State for Business, asserts that “Virginia’s policymakers will boast about this selection." Indeed, all Virginians should be proud that again we were selected best state in which to do business. Watson noted, “the only selection that really matters is where employers choose to invest.” I agree. He then says that “a simple web search for economic announcements will demonstrate just how poorly we fare.” That’s plain wrong.

Since Gov. Ralph Northam took office, Virginia has attracted $45.2 billion in new private capital investment and more than 90,000 well-paying jobs. To put that into perspective, this level of capital investment is three times higher than any previous governor achieved full term. Everyone knows about Amazon’s HQ2 project in Arlington County, but there have been numerous economic development projects throughout the commonwealth. To date, the Northam administration has announced 809 projects around the state, 264 of which will provide more than 20,000 jobs and more than $7 billion in capital investment to distressed communities.