Letter to the Editor, July 30, 2021: Port shipping congestion leading to delays, crisis

Port shipping congestion

leading to delays, crisis

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

American businesses have been facing a maritime shipping crisis for more than a year, and there has been little action from the U.S. Federal Maritime Commission to address it. Ports across the U.S. continue to suffer from severe congestion causing cargo ships to experience significant delays in unloading cargo and, ultimately, delivering product in a reasonable time.

The National Association of Chemical Distributors (NACD) is an international association of chemical distributors and their supply-chain partners. New data we collected in June found that while previously firms operating out of the West Coast were the hardest hit by shipping prices, East Coast firms reported a more than doubling of costs in the past three months — with average reported increases surpassing 160%.