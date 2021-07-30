Letter to the Editor, July 31, 2021: Individual decisions might harm others

Individual decisions

can harm children

I'm responding to John Madison’s op ed in the RTD on July 29. My grandson is 3 years old and my granddaughter is 6 months old. The delta variant apparently does not discriminate with regard to age and the vaccine is not yet approved for children younger thanr the age of 12. They have no choice in being vaccinated, yet they are at risk of exposure from any unvaccinated person who does have that choice. Madison should be careful claiming that an individual’s decision causes no harm to others.