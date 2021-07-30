Letter to the Editor, July 31, 2021: Unvaccinated players should not be in city

Unvaccinated players

should not be in city

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The selfishness of the unvaccinated is best epitomized by the Washington Football Team now in training camp in Richmond. As noted in a July 28 RTD sports article, the team has the lowest vaccination rate in the National Footall League. These highly paid and long-indulged athletes care not for their immunocompromised coach nor the risk of compromising the team's competitive or financial rewards. The explanations for not getting vaccinated from these otherwise intelligent athletes reveal a complete ignorance of this crisis and the tragedies that other less fortunate souls are dealing with in this country and abroad.

These men are exemplars for Richmond’s youth? They represent vectors of infection and city Mayor Levar Stoney should speak out against their play here in Richmond.

When will the unvaccinated realize the country is at war and all its citizens have an obligation that surpasses their individual rights to protect the well-being of our community — to the immunocompromised, to our children, to granchildren and less importantly, to the economic success of our country?

David J. McGroarty, M.D.