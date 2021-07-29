Letter to the Editor, July 31, 2021: US credibility depends on Jan. 6 resolution

US credibility depends

on Jan. 6 resolution

The shocking video shown in the U.S. House of Representatives at the beginning of the select committee evaluating the Jan. 6 insurrection, and the police officers' moving testimony, was truly frightening enough for us to find ways to forever assure prevention of such a future threat to our democracy.

Also, each and every individual having any responsibility for this travesty, whatever their political persuasion or possible leadership role, must now be identified and brought to justice. We must be better prepared for such a possible tragedy if we are to assure our continuing place as the world’s foremost democracy. Our national credibility depends on it.