 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor, July 31, 2021: US credibility depends on Jan. 6 resolution
0 Comments

Letter to the Editor, July 31, 2021: US credibility depends on Jan. 6 resolution

  • 0

US credibility depends

on Jan. 6 resolution

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The shocking video shown in the U.S. House of Representatives at the beginning of the select committee evaluating the Jan. 6 insurrection, and the police officers' moving testimony, was truly frightening enough for us to find ways to forever assure prevention of such a future threat to our democracy.

Also, each and every individual having any responsibility for this travesty, whatever their political persuasion or possible leadership role, must now be identified and brought to justice. We must be better prepared for such a possible tragedy if we are to assure our continuing place as the world’s foremost democracy. Our national credibility depends on it.

Walter Lawrence Jr.

Richmond.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News