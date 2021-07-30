Letter to the Editor, July 31, 2021: When one's freedom might harm others

When one's freedom

might harm others

In response to John Madison’s July 29 Letter to the Editor in the RTD that vaccination is an individual’s decision, Madison can make his own health decisions — but he should remember that he is causing harm by allowing the spread of COVID-19 to children younger than age 12 and others who cannot get vaccinated. Children now are in the third largest group hospitalized in Louisiana (low- vaccination state) and getting very ill from COVID-19. It no longer is a fact that children rarely get ill from this virus, given the prevalence of the delta variant. The continuing existence of the COVID-19 virus also allows its mutation into a virus for which there will be no treatment or vaccine. Remember the old adage that your freedom of choice must not extend to harming others? Is your freedom to say "no" to the vaccine worth the harm it can do to our children? No one is trying to bully you into submission; we just want to keep our children safe and get them back in school. Our young people have suffered enough through the past 18 months. Please think of vaccines as a way to pitch in on the warlike effort for our nation against this terrible pandemic.