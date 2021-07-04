Letter to the Editor, July 5, 2021: As pandemic wanes, new normal emerges

As pandemic wanes,
new normal emerges
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
After approximately 700,000 coronavirus cases statewide and with more than 30,000 people hospitalized in our communities in the last 16 months, the desire to return to normal is a natural urge — but our next steps as a region instead have to see us evolve and transcend the inequities and vulnerabilities that made this last year so painful.
At the pandemic’s peak, Richmond’s hospital system was inundated. At the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts, we were asked to consider how we might organize a field hospital such as those we saw in other places nationally to absorb the feared glut of cases. While we did not end up needing to stage such an escalation in acute care, we should commend our health care workers for their grueling, thankless work behind the scenes. From small family practices to public health professionals to our cornerstone health system hospitals — their quality of care and constant responsive planning saved lives and positioned our region to build a new normal.
Thanks to the 70% of adult Virginians vaccinated with at least one dose, we are managing the pandemic better than ever before, even as variants circulate. If you have been vaccinated, conversations with your community can make all the difference in their next steps. If you have not yet been vaccinated, then vax.rchd.com has loads of evidence-based information and easy routes to your first dose.
We all eagerly awaited the day the pandemic would be over, but I encourage us not to settle for a return to the status quo. Our new normal must build on the strengths of public health and health care, embrace science and evidence-based strategies, and elevate the leadership of those who are most impacted by our collective challenges.
We’ve come through a crisis together and can emerge stronger. Our local health care institutions and professionals will help us build that future.
Ruth Morrison.
Richmond City & Henrico County Health Districts.