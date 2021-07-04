Letter to the Editor, July 5, 2021: Could cyber warfare be a future possibility?

Could cyberwarfare
be a future possibility?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Is the militarization of space and the conduct of offensive cyberwarfare in the best interests of the United States?
In recent years, the U.S. has walked away from multiple treaties (e.g., Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces, Open Skies), and has been openly advancing the militarization of space (U.S. Space Command) and the weaponizing cyber (e.g., U.S. Cyber Command).
Moreover, the U.S. has rejected efforts to work with other nations to jointly (or multilaterally) constrain potential warfare in these two extremely dangerous domains. Doesn’t the U.S. have an order of magnitude more to lose by engaging in and promoting offensive cyberwarfare?
The U.S. Intelligence community has confirmed that the Russian government probably was not behind the recent gasoline pipeline and meat processing plant cyber extortion attacks here. Those attacks likely were orchestrated by nongovernmental cyber thieves.
But imagine a truly gloves-off, full-on cyberwar with Russia or another world power. Given our country's reliance on all things cyber (banking, financial transactions, stock exchange, communications, supply chain, health care and food security) such a cyber conflict would have devastating consequences.
So why aren't we doing everything we can to come up with a collective, multilateral regime to mutually combat the scourge of cybercrime? Instead, it appears that we are unwisely seeking some sort of offensive military advantage.
And the same outsized vulnerabilities (for the U.S.) exist if we were to fight a war in space, not least of which would be the resultant proliferation of micro space junk that would make the operation of future satellites in low, medium and high orbit nearly impossible.
It is imperative that U.S. leaders take actions now to curb the military’s unbridled and aggressive expansion into these domains.
David Benton.
Richmond.