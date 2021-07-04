Letter to the Editor, July 5, 2021: Could cyber warfare be a future possibility?

Could cyberwarfare

be a future possibility?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Is the militarization of space and the conduct of offensive cyberwarfare in the best interests of the United States?

In recent years, the U.S. has walked away from multiple treaties (e.g., Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces, Open Skies), and has been openly advancing the militarization of space (U.S. Space Command) and the weaponizing cyber (e.g., U.S. Cyber Command).

Moreover, the U.S. has rejected efforts to work with other nations to jointly (or multilaterally) constrain potential warfare in these two extremely dangerous domains. Doesn’t the U.S. have an order of magnitude more to lose by engaging in and promoting offensive cyberwarfare?

The U.S. Intelligence community has confirmed that the Russian government probably was not behind the recent gasoline pipeline and meat processing plant cyber extortion attacks here. Those attacks likely were orchestrated by nongovernmental cyber thieves.