Letter to the Editor, July 5, 2021: Gilpin Court ballfield needs to be restored

Gilpin Court ballfield needs to be restored
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Richmond needs a new ballfield, not on the Boulevard but on Calhoun Street.
Strategies To Elevate People (STEP) is an organization that runs a reading program among other ministries in Gilpin Court. I had the opportunity to meet and spend time with some children there during the spring. On June 26, the Richmond Redevelopment & Housing Authority held a field day and STEP hosted games with which my wife and I helped. It was a great time; based on comments from children and adults, the folks attending enjoyed themselves. Unfortunately, due to a shortage of volunteers, most other games were unmanned.
The field we were on was a baseball field located near the Calhoun Center (the recreation center with an empty pool and poor HVAC). The filming of the IMDb television show, “Swagger,” took place in the area and the field was turned into a parking lot. The plan was to restore the field. On June 26, the gravel strips for parking had been removed but the field is not restored. It is uneven and there are no basepaths or pitcher’s mound. Home plate is in place but the pitching rubber was overturned with its 7-inch spikes sticking straight up.
On June 26, where were all of the folks who took to the streets to demand the removal of 100-year-old statues? Where were the politicians who found millions to remove statues when the children in Gilpin Court can’t go for a swim or to play ball?
To bring about real change in our society, let’s strive for a day when there is a waiting list of people volunteering to help others, and when we can’t find enough people for a riot — and when it means less to reconcile transgressions that are decades old and more to involve ourselves with the lives of our fellow human beings, especially the children.
Jay and Mary Anne Griles.
Amelia.