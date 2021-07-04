Letter to the Editor, July 5, 2021: Gilpin Court ballfield needs to be restored

Gilpin Court ballfield needs to be restored

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Richmond needs a new ballfield, not on the Boulevard but on Calhoun Street.

Strategies To Elevate People (STEP) is an organization that runs a reading program among other ministries in Gilpin Court. I had the opportunity to meet and spend time with some children there during the spring. On June 26, the Richmond Redevelopment & Housing Authority held a field day and STEP hosted games with which my wife and I helped. It was a great time; based on comments from children and adults, the folks attending enjoyed themselves. Unfortunately, due to a shortage of volunteers, most other games were unmanned.

The field we were on was a baseball field located near the Calhoun Center (the recreation center with an empty pool and poor HVAC). The filming of the IMDb television show, “Swagger,” took place in the area and the field was turned into a parking lot. The plan was to restore the field. On June 26, the gravel strips for parking had been removed but the field is not restored. It is uneven and there are no basepaths or pitcher’s mound. Home plate is in place but the pitching rubber was overturned with its 7-inch spikes sticking straight up.