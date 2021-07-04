Letter to the Editor, July 5, 2021: Now bribing people to do the right thing?

Now bribing people

to do the right thing?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

President Joe Biden set a goal of having 70% of adult Americans receive at least one dose of the vaccine by July Fourth. He called the month of June a month of action. This has been supported by public and private businesses to drive up vaccination rates. At the end of June, almost 173 million Americans had had one shot, or a little less than half the population.

For the vaccination process, the government has set up phone centers, door-to-door canvassing, media ads and mobile vaccinations to neighborhoods.

The private sector is offering cash giveaways, sport tickets, free doughnuts and free groceries. When 70% is reached, Anheuser-Busch is offering a free round of beer to those 21 years and older.

Have we become so detached from one another that we have to be bribed to do the right thing? Vaccination is not only for your personnel protection but for family, neighbors and others as well.

We need to look inwardly and examine ourselves as to what is right. It is a shame that we have sunk this low.

Steve Sekerdy.