Letter to the Editor, July 5, 2021: Weighty matter arose at Continental Congress

Weighty matter arose

at Continental Congress

Virginia’s Benjamin Harrison provided an interesting and poignant moment when our celebrated Declaration of Independence was being signed in 1776. Harrison was known in the Continental Congress for an audacious sense of humor. John Adams in his diary said that "Harrison's contributions and many pleasantries steadied rough sessions." Pennsylvania delegate Benjamin Rush in particular recalled the Congress' atmosphere during a signing of the declaration on Aug. 2, 1776. He described a scene of "pensive and awful silence," and said that Harrison singularly interrupted "the silence and gloom of the morning" as delegates filed forward to inscribe what they thought was their ensuing death warrant. Rush said that the rotund Harrison approached the diminutive Elbridge Gerry, who was about to sign the declaration, and said, "I shall have a great advantage over you, Mr. Gerry, when we are all hung for what we are now doing. From the size and weight of my body I shall die in a few minutes and be with the Angels, but from the lightness of your body you will dance in the air an hour or two before you are dead."