Letter to the Editor, July 6, 2021: Mother Nature's talking: heat waves, floods, fires

Mother Nature's talking:

heat waves, floods, fires

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Twelve years ago, six ordinary citizens concerned about the future met in our living room to discuss global warming. We were starting the Richmond chapter of Citizens' Climate Lobby. We talked about bringing the message of climate change to our communities, families and, importantly, to our legislators. One member said, “How will we convince people it’s real?” Another answered, “Unfortunately, Mother Nature will help us with that.”

As we read about Portland, Ore., and people dying in Canada with temperatures exceeding 120 degrees Fahrenheit, we see he was right. Unlivable heat waves, frequent floods, droughts and forest fires are nightly news. My friend’s sister, in her 80s, lost her home last summer, barely escaping with her life.

The United Nations Secretariat has adopted a 10-year Climate Action Plan to reduce carbon dioxide emissions 45% by 2030. The previous goal of 2050 is not urgent enough, given what now we are experiencing.