Letter to the Editor, July 6, 2021: Mother Nature's talking: heat waves, floods, fires

Mother Nature's talking:
heat waves, floods, fires
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Twelve years ago, six ordinary citizens concerned about the future met in our living room to discuss global warming. We were starting the Richmond chapter of Citizens' Climate Lobby. We talked about bringing the message of climate change to our communities, families and, importantly, to our legislators. One member said, “How will we convince people it’s real?” Another answered, “Unfortunately, Mother Nature will help us with that.”
As we read about Portland, Ore., and people dying in Canada with temperatures exceeding 120 degrees Fahrenheit, we see he was right. Unlivable heat waves, frequent floods, droughts and forest fires are nightly news. My friend’s sister, in her 80s, lost her home last summer, barely escaping with her life.
The United Nations Secretariat has adopted a 10-year Climate Action Plan to reduce carbon dioxide emissions 45% by 2030. The previous goal of 2050 is not urgent enough, given what now we are experiencing.
What can ordinary citizens do? Many things in our own lives and homes, but also we must make it clear to legislators that we expect swift action. The Earth is neither Republican nor Democrat. We require solid bipartisan solutions, not political posturing.
Find your U.S. senators and congressional representatives. Call, write and email them requesting their immediate attention to climate legislation. I’ve asked mine to support the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, House Resolution 2307 (H.R. 2307), a thoughtful, economically sound bill that will jump-start the reduction of greenhouse gases. H.R. 2307 puts a fee on carbon at its source and creates a level playing field to encourage clean energy solutions. The money collected will go to American households as monthly carbon cash back payments, making the transition affordable for ordinary people. Whatever else you do, please do this. Mother Nature is talking to us. Let’s listen.
Judith Nelson.
Henrico.