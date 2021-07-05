Letter to the Editor, July 6 2021: Specialty care access vital for seniors' care

Specialty care access

vital for seniors' care

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As lawmakers return home for the August recess, policies set in motion back in Washington, D.C., are on the verge of dealing another blow to specialty providers.

Starting in 2022, severe Medicare cuts to the care that specialty providers offer to seniors will go into effect. This is particularly harmful considering how the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted these providers: Physical therapy saw a 34% drop in Medicare spending between January and June 2020, while costs continued to rise.

The U.S. Congress has eased these cuts for 2021 to ensure that patients have continued access to vital services, but severe cuts still loom unless lawmakers again take action.

The seniors in our community rely on physical and occupational therapists to manage their pain, prevent injuries and improve their mobility. Congress must not allow any more Medicare cuts to ensure that seniors continue to have access to this care.

Andrea Katz.