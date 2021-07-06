Letter to the Editor, July 6, 2021: Stop the bleeding: our immigration fiasco

Stop the bleeding:

our immigration fiasco

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

If you have a major unknown medical condition that causes a severe bleed, you don’t ignore the hemorrhaging until you have found the source of the blood loss. You stop the bleeding first.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, charged with addressing the problem, keeps telling us we need to address the underlying causes. Of course, we need to know why, but not before the hemorrhaging of our southern border by illegal immigration and drugs is addressed.

Why is almost nothing being done to stop the flow of immigration?

My guess is that members of President Joe Biden's administration don’t have anything to try but what was done by the previous administration. To re-establish these policies, the Biden administration would have to admit that such policies might not have been as bad as portrayed in the presidential campaign. Maybe a little bit of humility might be in order for the good of our country. Humility — that’s a novel concept in Washington, D.C., these days.