Letter to the Editor, July 7, 2021: Immense wealth hurts political integrity

Immense wealth

hurts political integrity

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Americans will not tolerate cheating in professional and amateur sports. Their passion for a level and fair playing field ensures competing athletes are rewarded for their dedicated training and commitment to the integrity of competition. It baffles the rational mind why this passion for fair competition does not translate to politics, which decides the ability of Americans to achieve their dreams and compete on a level field in politics and elections.

Steroids and performance-enhancing drugs are banned in sports and we the people tolerate the expenditures of immense wealth in influencing and controlling public opinion, the selection of political candidates and the outcome of elections that directly impact the lives, liberties and dreams of every American voter and their children's future as Americans. Why do we still allow the immensely wealthy to cheat by introducing and investing political campaign financing into politics? The collective representative authority of we the people is not a commodity for corrupt politicians to trade for wealth and inclusion in the immensely wealthy authoritarian regime that aspires to rule over we the people.