Letter to the Editor, July 7, 2021: Salute to Virginia's first Founding Father

Salute to Virginia's

first Founding Father

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Richard Henry Lee authored the Leedstown Resolutions in 1766. The concluding phrase: “We do most solemnly bind ourselves ... at the risque of our lives and fortunes ...”

Thomas Jefferson authored the Declaration of Independence in 1776. The concluding phrase: “We mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes, and our sacred Honor."

Harlow Giles Unger authored "First Founding Father: Richard Henry Lee and the Call to Independence" in 2017.

As a resident of Westmoreland County where Lee was born, lived and is buried, I salute our county’s native son.

Stevenson T. Walker.