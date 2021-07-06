Letter to the Editor, July 7, 2021: Strength, intelligence are signs of compromise

Strength, intelligence

are signs of compromise

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Rome could not keep its republic. Unless the ultraliberals and ultraconservatives come to their senses, America will not keep its republic.

Politics will destroy America when both parties fail to remember that the foundation of the republic is compromise.

No republic can endure when voters and politicians consider compromise as a sign of weakness, when in fact compromise is a sign of strength and intelligence.

J. W. Eads.