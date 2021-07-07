Letter to the Editor, July 8, 2021: Government's actions misguided on some issues

Government's actions

misguided on some issues

I have not seen the statues lining the famous avenue in Richmond and now, I never will. Our history is being rewritten and our statues, roadways and buildings renamed. Government officials in Richmond believe they are doing the right thing. I think they are misguided on this and many other things they have done. These are the types of things that are done by governments in Communist countries. I seriously doubt that the population of Virginia approved of taking down statues, allowing unlimited abortion and gun control legislation, diminishing the meaning of marriage and the liberalization of voting laws. I know the legislature and governor's office feel good about themselves but I am one citizen of the commonwealth who thinks they are misguided. Hopefully, the citizens will correct this in the next election.