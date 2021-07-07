Letter to the Editor, July 8, 2021: Marshall urged review of racial inequalities

Marshall urged review
of racial inequalities
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I enjoyed reading David Roll’s July 6 op-ed on George C. Marshall, "Saving the world twice,” in the Richmond Times-Dispatch. I always have been an ardent admirer of Marshall and his service as Army Chief of Staff during World War II. Had it not been for Marshall's courageous leadership, we might very well have not won the war as quickly and precisely as we did. However, Roll’s piece points out so much more about this “humble” man from Leesburg.
Two years after the war, as secretary of state, Marshall authored a much-needed infrastructure plan known as the Marshall Plan, which would rebuild the European continent that Adolf Hitler and his Nazi regime almost destroyed. The plan also worked in conjunction with the powers of NATO to limit Josef Stalin and the Soviet Union from controlling too much of postwar eastern Europe. In addition, Marshall championed the need for America to look inward and address its own sexist and racial inequalities.
As a true visionary, he strongly supported women serving in the military and authorized the integration of U.S. troops in all combat forces during the Korean War. Roll notes that Marshall “lived by a moral code that emphasized fairness, self-control, honor, duty and truth, no matter whether it helped or hurt his cause.” No doubt, one does not develop characteristics and attributes such as these merely by chance. They are forged at an early age and optimally serve to define one’s life. How does one develop the magnitude of moral fiber as evidenced in the life of Marshall? For him, it almost certainly began at home during his childhood. However, it continued to be honed and cemented during his four years as a cadet at Virginia Military Institute — an education steeped in tradition and fashioned after the very same moral code in which he lived.