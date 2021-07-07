Letter to the Editor, July 8, 2021: Marshall urged review of racial inequalities

Marshall urged review

of racial inequalities

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I enjoyed reading David Roll’s July 6 op-ed on George C. Marshall, "Saving the world twice,” in the Richmond Times-Dispatch. I always have been an ardent admirer of Marshall and his service as Army Chief of Staff during World War II. Had it not been for Marshall's courageous leadership, we might very well have not won the war as quickly and precisely as we did. However, Roll’s piece points out so much more about this “humble” man from Leesburg.

Two years after the war, as secretary of state, Marshall authored a much-needed infrastructure plan known as the Marshall Plan, which would rebuild the European continent that Adolf Hitler and his Nazi regime almost destroyed. The plan also worked in conjunction with the powers of NATO to limit Josef Stalin and the Soviet Union from controlling too much of postwar eastern Europe. In addition, Marshall championed the need for America to look inward and address its own sexist and racial inequalities.