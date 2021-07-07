Letter to the Editor, July 8, 2021: NSA should examine more serious issues?

NSA should examine

more serious issues?

Am I the only reader to make an inquiry as to why the American taxpayers spend tens of billions of dollars on the National Security Agency (NSA) and our return on investment is bugging the cellphones of our allies’ leaders? Where is this great agency when America is under siege on the cyber front? Too busy translating German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s latest cellphone call to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson? If the great NSA cannot protect America’s infrastructure from a gang of intelligent thugs, maybe it is time to look elsewhere for help.