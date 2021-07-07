Letter to the Editor, July 8, 2021: Use budget surplus to rectify problems

Use budget surplus

to rectify problems

This year's $2 billion surplus in Virginia's general fund does not mean we should reduce taxes. It means we are not spending enough to provide internet access to every schoolchild in rural Virginia, to bring all of our state highways and bridges to safety standards, to rebuild or upgrade all substandard K-12 public schools, and to provide adequate mental health facilities and services to reduce gun violence, suicides and the prevention and treatment of addiction. There are many other needs but these are a good start. If we want to reduce taxes, let's eliminate our 2% and 3% state income tax on anyone with earned income less than $5,000 above the $4,500 exemption.