Letter to the Editor, July 9, 2021: Audit vital state agencies for performance, results

Audit vital state agencies

for performance, results

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am one of 52,000 unemployed Virginians still waiting for unemployment benefit payments. I have been out of work for more than seven months. The delays at the Virginia Employment Commission have caused me such intense anxiety that I was prescribed anti-anxiety medication.

Getting prompt, efficient customer service from Virginia state agencies and offices during a pandemic should not be this hard, especially when many Virginians like myself are seeking public service assistance for the first time.

I am mentally exhausted from pleading with local, state and federal elected officials for assistance with my unemployment claim and other pandemic-related programs for households affected by the COVID-19 health crisis. Whether by design or by accident, it has been impossible to speak to a live person on the telephone, or via email, fax or written correspondence at most of Virginia's state agencies before and during the pandemic.

Gov. Ralph Northam should devote money from Virginia’s $2 billion revenue surplus to audit vital state agencies for performance and efficiency viability, starting with the office of the governor.