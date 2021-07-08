Letter to the Editor, July 9, 2021: Consider trauma of victims' families

Consider trauma

of victims' families

My son died of his first overdose at age 18 on May 7, 2019. He had marijuana and fentanyl in his system. His death devastated our family. On July 1, Gov. Ralph Northam made it legal to possess marijuana in Virginia. That same day, at the gas station, the car next to me reeked of pot smoke. On July 2, the car parked next to me at Kroger reeked of pot smoke. On July 3, the teens at the pool reeked of pot smoke. On July 4, you could not get away from the smell of pot smoke at Buckroe Beach in Hampton.