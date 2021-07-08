Letter to the Editor, July 9, 2021: Letter writers' insights picture better America

Letter writers' insights

picture better America

I almost was brought to tears when I read all of the letters to you, The Times-Dispatch, published July 7. I never have been so moved by each author's grasp of, simply put, what America should be all about. To each of those writers, I say thank you for your insight, your patriotism and your intelligence in putting into words the marked abuses being applied by wealthy individuals, corporations and non-Americans who pay to enjoy us slowly destroying this country, and with it, all of the remarkable efforts forged into the composition of our republic by intelligent people intent on creating a country for everyone to have the joy of knowing that equality, not equity, was coming to all. Admittedly, slower for some, but potentially there for all. My words are inadequate, which is why I praise those of you who wrote for all Virginians and Americans that the dream cannot be extinguished from within if good people will continue to think and write as each of you did.