Letter to the Editor, July 9, 2021: Loyalty oath recitation as part of Olympic trials?

Loyalty oath recitation

as part of Olympic trials?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In the July 7 Letters to the Editor, Stevenson T. Walker reminded us of our Virginia colonist, Richard Henry Lee, who gave us the words of a dedicated, loyal, honorable and grateful citizen: "We do most solemnly bind ourselves … at the risque of our lives and fortunes …"

In reflecting on these words, we — who not only call Virginia our home but America, as well — want to offer a proposal for this kind of loyalty to all of our Team USA Olympic athletes. We do not want to assume that our country has no faults. Here, we are offered the opportunity to be part of the solution as we mature in civic awareness.

However, we listen to and observe those who are longing to enter our land with the hopes and dreams of a better life. Those who wish to become citizens must adhere to a promise expressed aloud for all to hear where respect for the land they now aspire to take on as their new home is expected as a token of their gratitude for citizenship.