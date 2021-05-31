Letter to the Editor, June 1, 2021: Reflecting on impact of Sen. John Warner

Reflecting on impact

of Sen. John Warner

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I served as an intern for former U.S. Sen. John Warner in the summer of 2001. He spoke of the "Virginia way" in politics and in life, proudly listing his occupations as "farmer, lawyer, veteran." He impressed on me the importance of the institution of the U.S. Senate, knowing its most important function was the effectiveness of our foreign relations and ensuring the strength of our armed forces. He proudly served as chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee. Warner focused on statecraft, and the development of leaders into statesmen and stateswomen.

Everyone who worked for Warner was proud then and now to say so, as they felt elevated, knowing they had worked for a statesman with purpose.