Letter to the Editor, June 1, 2021: Virtual learning hinders personal relationships

Virtual learning hinders

personal relationships

Editor, Times-Dispatch

When the pandemic started, I was among those persons who thought that remote learning was a great idea. Fortunately, my sixth-grade grandson tackled his remote learning with me in Virginia Beach. It was great to see if I was smarter than a sixth-grader. Let's keep the remote party going, so I thought.

Then on May 10, my high school football coach, Leroy Bo Jones, died and the news shook me. He had a million-dollar smile and a million-dollar motivational vocabulary. Immediately, I started to recall what this coach meant to my development from a ninth-grader continuing to when I had my own family and career. Jones was one of my three heroes, which also included coaches George Bowser and George Lancaster. I now realized that schools immediately needed to find safe ways to return students to interact with teachers and other staff — perhaps to find their own "heroes."