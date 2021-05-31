 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor, June 1, 2021: Virtual learning hinders personal relationships
Editor, Times-Dispatch

When the pandemic started, I was among those persons who thought   that remote learning was a great idea. Fortunately, my sixth-grade grandson tackled his remote learning with me in Virginia Beach. It was great to see if I was smarter than a sixth-grader. Let's keep the remote party going, so I thought.

Then on May 10, my high school football coach, Leroy Bo Jones, died and the news shook me. He had a million-dollar smile and a million-dollar motivational vocabulary. Immediately, I started to recall what this coach meant to my development from a ninth-grader continuing to when I had my own family and career.  Jones was one of my three heroes, which also  included coaches George Bowser and George Lancaster. I now realized  that schools immediately needed to find safe ways to return students to  interact with teachers and other staff — perhaps to find their own "heroes."

Coach Jones repeatedly told us that football or any other sport was our ticket out of our neighborhood and into college for that important degree. There was no greater sound than hearing Coach calling out your name while cheering you on. Coach did not cuss, so I tried not to cuss. When Coach became the track coach, he grabbed me and other football players and put us on the track team. I ran track because Coach said I would. He didn't say I could, he said I would. And it became one of my greatest experiences.

There were a plethora of conversations between myself and these coaches that could fill the pages of a novel. The most important memory is that they steered me into manhood — and for that I am forever grateful.

Jim Henley.

Virginia Beach.

