Letter to the Editor, June 10, 2021: County school board actions draw praise

County school board

actions draw praise

After reading a June 7 Letter to the Editor by Michael Karabinos, I would like to commend the Chesterfield County School Board for not supporting critical race theory (CRT) and the poison it spews. Our children do not base their friendships on race. Those who support CRT only want to divide this country, instead of offering solutions to bring us together. Perhaps Karabinos should heed the words of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. — "We should judge people by their character, not by the color of their skin” — and not be so divisive in his rhetoric.