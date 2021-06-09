Letter to the Editor, June 10, 2021: County school board actions draw praise

County school board
actions draw praise
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
After reading a June 7 Letter to the Editor by Michael Karabinos, I would like to commend the Chesterfield County School Board for not supporting critical race theory (CRT) and the poison it spews. Our children do not base their friendships on race. Those who support CRT only want to divide this country, instead of offering solutions to bring us together. Perhaps Karabinos should heed the words of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. — "We should judge people by their character, not by the color of their skin” — and not be so divisive in his rhetoric.
It is also disappointing for Karabinos to disparage board member Debbie G. Bailey's comments on masks and vaccinations. It should be a parent's choice, especially with all we know now about the virus, and what little effect it has on children. If you want to wear your mask all the time, that's fine. That's your call. Don't condemn people who choose otherwise.
Greg Surpless.
Amelia Courthouse.