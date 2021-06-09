Letter to the Editor, June 10, 2021: Frances Nunnally story inspires RTD reader

Frances Nunnally story

inspires RTD reader

Frances Nunnally is the perfect example of why local print media should be supported. And, why the writers who write for such should be heralded.

Thank you, RTD columnist Bill Lohmann, for introducing us to this supremely impressive human being who I am thankful to know is in our midst. Having read Lohmann's other articles about Nunnally, this latest is even more inspiring. I have felt uplifted all day — how could you not?