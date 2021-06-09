Letter to the Editor, June 10, 2021: If Lee statue remains, perhaps add context?

If Lee statue remains,

perhaps add context?

If the Robert E. Lee statue is allowed to stay on Monument Avenue, how about preserving the graffiti and commissioning an artist to add statues around it? Monuments of slaves, children being wrenched from their mother’s arms, wives reaching for husbands and lynching, etc. Perhaps then a magnificent tall one of African Americans of various ages, talents and successes through the decades, standing on each other’s backs or shoulders lifting each other up to tower above the current monument with an individual or family at the top, hands lifted in proud joyful triumph. History not forgotten, just 160 years depicted. Maybe then we could proudly move forward.