Letter to the Editor, June 10, 2021: Urge to advocate for act to cap, lower drug costs

Urge to advocate for act

to cap, lower drug costs

Editor, Times-Dispatch

Most people agree that prescription drug prices are too high, and we know that too many people have to make the choice between getting needed medications, paying a bill or even putting food on the table. No one should have to make such choices or go without needed medications while pharmaceutical companies are making huge profits. We all should have access to affordable medications that will save our lives. High drug costs are debated with every election, but nobody does much to actually reduce costs after an election.

Currently the U.S. House of Representatives is attempting to finally do something to lower costs by passing House Resolution 3 (H.R. 3), the Lower Drug Costs Now Act. This bill will empower the federal government to negotiate drug prices and cap out-of-pocket costs for drugs.

Big pharmacy companies enjoy a monopoly on setting drug prices and can increase those prices at will to bring in huge profits. According to the Congressional Budget Office, H.R. 3 provisions to have the government negotiate prices could result in a savings about $456 billion over 10 years.