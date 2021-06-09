Letter to the Editor, June 10, 2021: Will W&L be called Univ. of Confederacy?

Will W&L be called
Univ. of Confederacy?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I am a Southerner with Confederate ancestors, and I am sad and angry that my beloved alma mater, Washington and Lee University (W&L), has chosen to keep the name of Robert E. Lee in defiance of history and decency.
The university’s board of trustees faced a choice between two facts: (1) Lee was a good college president for five years, and (2) Lee was a traitor who led the fight for slavery. They chose the first as more important. The effect is to tell the world that W&L continues to believe the white supremacist myth of the Civil War’s Lost Cause. Most faculty and many students wanted the change. Many alumni who are older, white and wealthy — like most of the trustees — did not, and they threatened to withhold their financial support.
Some say Lee should be judged by his time and circumstances. Against most of his family, against the nation that provided his education, training and career, against most other Southern officers, against his esteemed mentor, Winfield Scott, Lee violated his loyalty oath to defect to an entity created to preserve and expand our nation’s great atrocity — slavery. He said he was defending his state, but he knew his state was an integral part of the Confederacy and still he accepted a central role.
Some say Lee was opposed to slavery, but his actions — as military leader and as a slave owner — speak louder than his words. Some say he was a force for postwar reconciliation. Publicly he was for reconciliation between whites, but he worked behind the scenes to fight Black equality.
By failing to act at this pivotal time of racial reckoning, the trustees have in effect changed our school’s name — to the University of the Confederacy. Because that is how the world will see us.
Bill Melton.
W&L Class of 1974.
Henrico.