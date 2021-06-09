Letter to the Editor, June 10, 2021: Will W&L be called Univ. of Confederacy?

Will W&L be called

Univ. of Confederacy?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am a Southerner with Confederate ancestors, and I am sad and angry that my beloved alma mater, Washington and Lee University (W&L), has chosen to keep the name of Robert E. Lee in defiance of history and decency.

The university’s board of trustees faced a choice between two facts: (1) Lee was a good college president for five years, and (2) Lee was a traitor who led the fight for slavery. They chose the first as more important. The effect is to tell the world that W&L continues to believe the white supremacist myth of the Civil War’s Lost Cause. Most faculty and many students wanted the change. Many alumni who are older, white and wealthy — like most of the trustees — did not, and they threatened to withhold their financial support.