Letter to the Editor, June 11, 2021: Decision will facilitate the spread of prejudice

Decision will facilitate

the spread of prejudice

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I was disgusted to hear the recent news regarding Loudoun County public school teacher Tanner Cross, who openly states that he’ll never affirm the identities of transgender students, and his immediate reinstatement by Circuit Judge James Plowman Jr. This development is heartbreaking for the students and families who will be impacted by this decision.

As a public school teacher, Cross serves as a representative of the state and is in no position to impose his prejudicial religious viewpoints on the children of Virginia taxpayers. Students shouldn’t fear that they’ll be treated differently due to their gender identity, and trans youth across the country are already facing right-wing, religious lawmakers passing anti-trans bills that will further restrict their rights.