Letter to the Editor, June 11, 2021: Democratic election not diverse, inclusive

The Democratic Party makes the point consistently and often that males have enjoyed privileged and power for too long, and now, that must change.

The outcome of the recent Virginia primary for governor casts doubt on whether the party is so committed.

Two Black females ran for the nomination for governor, and one would think they were ideal candidates.

But who got the endorsement of Gov. Ralph Northam? Terry McAuliffe, who has already served one term as governor. And who won the primary with 62% of the vote? Again, McAuliffe.

It might be true that Northam and the voters believe that McAuliffe is the best qualified, and so their choice would be wise.

From here on, though, it is not expected that the party will again speak of embracing diversity and inclusion, but will be guided by qualification.

