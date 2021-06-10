Letter to the Editor, June 11, 2021: GOP stands between U.S. and socialist nation

GOP stands between

U.S. and socialist nation

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In response to Edward Knight's recent Letter to the Editor regarding the GOP, I couldn't disagree more. The Republican Party is what is standing in the way of our country becoming a socialist nation.

When he states that the GOP's objective is power, he forgets the Democrats call to pack the U.S. Supreme Court, or to make Washington, D.C., a state. Also, the Democrats want to have elections without showing an identification card, which effects the integrity of elections.

His argument about reaching across the aisle to work with Democrats holds no water either. The Democrats spent the last four years trying to get rid of former President Donald Trump rather than work with him. While I was appalled about what happened on Jan. 6, I remember the "never Trumpers."

Knight concluded with the fact that the GOP should not be elected until it starts to consider the welfare of the U.S. above its own interest. Our country has never been so divided. I wish that it wasn't so, but the Democrat progressives such as U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., should really scare us.

David Ellett.