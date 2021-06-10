Letter to the Editor, June 11, 2021: Senate should restore talking filibuster rule

Senate should restore

talking filibuster rule

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The U.S. Senate has been debating whether to maintain, change or eliminate the filibuster rule. If it’s important to the minority party, a member should be required to stand, talk, educate and convince fellow senators and fellow Americans.

Retain the 60-vote threshold to invoke cloture, or end the debate. If it’s important to the minority, it remains impossible for the majority to move ahead without minority support. Require 40 members in the chamber (not including the filibustering speaker) to sustain a filibuster. If it’s important to the minority, it certainly won’t be hard to have 40 like-minded colleagues present throughout the spoken filibuster.

Return to regular order: If it’s important to the minority, end the partisan stranglehold of Senate leadership. Returning power to the committee/subcommittee structure will promote consensus-based decision making, public hearings, multiple votes, discussion and amendments on the floor of the world’s greatest deliberative body.

William Flowers.