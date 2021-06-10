 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor, June 11, 2021: To mask or not to mask, but when is the question?
Letter to the Editor, June 11, 2021: To mask or not to mask, but when is the question?

To mask or not to mask,

but when is the question?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Now that the mask mandate has been lifted, I wonder when common sense will return? Recently I saw someone riding a bike with a mask on but no helmet. I’m fairly certain the risk of serious head injury is exponentially greater when not wearing a helmet compared to the risk of catching COVID-19 while breezing down an open street wearing a mask. And don’t even get me started on people who wear a mask when they’re the sole occupant of a car.

Eric Burfeind.

Richmond.

