Letter to the Editor, June 11, 2021: To mask or not to mask, but when is the question?

To mask or not to mask,

but when is the question?

Now that the mask mandate has been lifted, I wonder when common sense will return? Recently I saw someone riding a bike with a mask on but no helmet. I’m fairly certain the risk of serious head injury is exponentially greater when not wearing a helmet compared to the risk of catching COVID-19 while breezing down an open street wearing a mask. And don’t even get me started on people who wear a mask when they’re the sole occupant of a car.