Virus from Chinese lab,

aided by U.S. funds

Thank you for Marc A. Thiessen's op-ed on COVID-19. I have been reading Organic Report Magazine on this disease for more than a year. It's good to see that the mainstream media is finally catching on to what the magazine has been saying all this time: that COVID-19 is a human-made virus developed in Wuhan, China, and paid for with American money.