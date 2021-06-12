Letter to the Editor, June 13, 2021: Grateful for sacrifices made by D-Day soldiers

Grateful for sacrifices

made by D-Day soldiers

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A big thank you to the Richmond Times-Dispatch for publishing the recent editorial by The Roanoke Times about the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford.

I fortunately have had the opportunity to visit this amazing place. It was an extremely moving experience, and I gained a new appreciation for the importance of this historical event. As we continue to lose members of this greatest generation, it is more crucial than ever to keep this story alive.

Few of us can argue that we could be living in a completely different world had these brave soldiers not landed on that Normandy beach on June 6, 1944.

This incredible memorial gives visitors an experience that brings one as close as possible to a full realization of what this day really meant and what was accomplished there. It also gave me a new appreciation for the selfless sacrifices made by those soldiers. I only can compare it to the movie "Saving Private Ryan," which so graphically showed the horrific events of D-Day. We only can hope that those incredibly brave soldiers might have known that their actions in this mission would change the world.