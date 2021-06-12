 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor, June 13, 2021: Grateful for sacrifices made by D-Day soldiers
Letter to the Editor, June 13, 2021: Grateful for sacrifices made by D-Day soldiers

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A big thank you to the Richmond Times-Dispatch for publishing the recent editorial by The Roanoke Times about the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford.

I fortunately have had the opportunity to visit this amazing place. It was an extremely moving experience, and I gained a new appreciation for the importance of this historical event. As we continue to lose members of this greatest generation, it is more crucial than ever to keep this story alive.

Few of us can argue that we could be living in a completely different world had these brave soldiers not landed on that Normandy beach on June 6, 1944.

This incredible memorial gives visitors an experience that brings one as close as possible to a full realization of what this day really meant and what was accomplished there. It also gave me a new appreciation for the selfless sacrifices made by those soldiers. I only can compare it to the movie "Saving Private Ryan," which so graphically showed the horrific events of D-Day. We only can hope that those incredibly brave soldiers might have known that their actions in this mission would change the world.

I would encourage everyone to make this important journey or perhaps pilgrimage. It truly is a life-changing experience. A visit here is a wonderful road trip. The memorial is located just minutes from the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains, creating a background of peaceful majesty.

I write with sincere appreciation to all who served and died to preserve the freedom of so many throughout the world, as well as those who envisioned and created this fitting tribute.

Lori Plumley.

Henrico.

