Letter to the Editor, June 13, 2021: Plan needed before removing pedestals

Plan needed before

removing pedestals

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The City of Richmond is at it again. Now they want to remove the pedestals that held the Confederate statutes. And, again, they have no plan. What happened to beautifying the circles? Why spend money to plant bushes and shrubs only to redo the circles in the future?

The city likes to pave everything. Look at it they did to the 17th Street Farmers' Market downtown — a hot mess. Look at the Maggie Walker plaza — paving everywhere. No shade. There are benches but you will receive third-degree burns if you sit on one in the summer.

Please, you have already made a mess. Try a new approach — plan first, then act.

Joyce Lacy.