Letter to the Editor, June 13, 2021: Why critical race theory might be under attack?

Why critical race theory
might be under attack
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Regarding the recent Letter to the Editor from Greg Surpless that mentions critical race theory (CRT), a May18 article in Education Week, published by an independent news organization, explains what CRT is and why it is under attack, and it might help to understand the issue. Stephen Sawchuk, the author, wrote: "The core idea [of critical race theory] is that racism is a social construct, and that it is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but also something embedded in legal systems and policies."
Far from being divisive, critical race theory is quite unifying because it asks us to look at the structure of our legal systems and policies dispassionately. That some people are threatened by it is understandable considering the stake so many of us have in protecting the status quo even when it comes at the expense of people of color.
And apparently there are folks out there who don’t realize that public schools are inhabited by more than just children. A child without a mask could easily transmit COVID-19 to an immune system-compromised teacher, cafeteria worker, secretary, aide, custodian, bus driver or administrator. Or the child could transmit it to a fully vaccinated adult who could then transmit it to an immune system-compromised family member.
People aren’t allowed to smoke in public anymore because society realized that the smoker’s freedom was impinging on the reasonable right to good health of nonsmokers.
I wonder if the letter writer knows anyone with rheumatoid arthritis? Because some of the 1.3 million Americans who suffer from it might be taking medication that works against the antibodies of the vaccine, according to the Healthline website.
Donald Wilms.
Midlothian.