Letter to the Editor, June 14, 2021: Church Hill's tunnel should be showcased

Church Hill's tunnel
should be showcased
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I totally agree with 10-year-old Oscar Leemon in his concern about the Church Hill tunnel, as expressed in a Letter to the Editor in late May. Access the to the west end of the tunnel is not available to the public. And the east end is, quite frankly, dangerous to get to. Opening access to both ends of the tunnel will help Richmond celebrate the brave people who have gone before us.
The east end could very well be part of a park with a trail leading to the tunnel.
Doug Quackenbush.
Henrico.