Letter to the Editor, June 14, 2021: Despite COVID-19 fears, we have survived much

Despite COVID-19 fears,

we have survived much

Editor, Times:Dispatch:

The years 2020 and 20-21 have been an ongoing challenge and to put these years into perspective, I would like to chronicle what we have survived.

You see, my fellow Americans, as President Franklin D. Roosevelt said in 1933, “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.”

2000: Y2K is going to destroy everything.

2001: Anthrax is going to kill us all.

2002: West Nile virus is going to kill us all.

2003: SARS is going to kills us all.

2005: Bird Flu is going to kill us all.

2006: E.coli is going to kill us all.

2008: Financial collapse is going to kill us all.

2009: Swine flu is going to kill us all.

2012: The Mayan calendar predicts the world will end.

2013: North Korea is going to start World War III.

2014: Ebola virus is going to kill us all.