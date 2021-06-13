Letter to the Editor, June 14, 2021: Disbelief over crime, where are protestors?

Disbelief over crime,
where are protestors?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
After reading the June 10 front page of The Times-Dispatch, I am still in disbelief and so sad that the crime committed against Jerry Paul Smith is being portrayed by the legal system as a catfishing experience. Therefore, it is portrayed as excusable in order to get home-monitoring privileges as well as trying to gain sympathy that somehow it was justified.
This is a hate crime, pure and simple, and to read that Ismemen David Etute stomped Smith and then left him gurgling for air on the floor (all of which was stated in the article and court proceeding) just makes me wonder — where are the protesters? Statues got more attention than this — unbelievable.
Amy Jackson.
Richmond.